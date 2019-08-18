Comparing of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Since Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Array BioPharma Inc. 29 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Global Cord Blood Corporation and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.17 beta indicates that Global Cord Blood Corporation is 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, Array BioPharma Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Array BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

On the other hand, Array BioPharma Inc.’s potential downside is -18.08% and its consensus target price is $39.2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Array BioPharma Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.