Comparing of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

As Biotechnology companies, Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Global Cord Blood Corporation and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Volatility and Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a beta of 0.17 and its 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.06 beta which is 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.6 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation. Its rival Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 49.6%. Competitively, 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.