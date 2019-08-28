Comparing of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

As Biotechnology companies, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|55
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.8%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $82.67, and a 75.52% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 3.72%. Insiders owned 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 36.42% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.23%
|1.61%
|2.54%
|15.42%
|35.48%
|33.5%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
