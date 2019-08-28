Comparing of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

As Biotechnology companies, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $82.67, and a 75.52% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 3.72%. Insiders owned 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 36.42% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.