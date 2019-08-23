Comparing of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $82.67, and a 75.37% upside potential. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 106.72% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.