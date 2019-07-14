Comparing of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

We will be comparing the differences between Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 53 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Athenex Inc. 13 20.11 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.4 while its Quick Ratio is 14.4. On the competitive side is, Athenex Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 44.91% upside potential and a consensus price target of $82.67. On the other hand, Athenex Inc.’s potential upside is 0.10% and its average price target is $20. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32% of Athenex Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.9% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Athenex Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.