Comparing of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 53 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.57 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk & Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 102.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.4. The Current Ratio of rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 42.76% and an $82.67 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.19% and 97% respectively. Insiders owned 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 41.19% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.