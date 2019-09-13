Comparing of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos Corporation 71 13.39 N/A -0.33 0.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 309 5.83 N/A 8.84 38.17

Table 1 highlights Glaukos Corporation and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Glaukos Corporation and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 6.9%

Volatility & Risk

Glaukos Corporation has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Cooper Companies Inc. has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Glaukos Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Cooper Companies Inc. are 1.2 and 0.7 respectively. Glaukos Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Glaukos Corporation and The Cooper Companies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Glaukos Corporation’s consensus target price is $71, while its potential downside is -2.75%. The Cooper Companies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $338 consensus target price and a 10.82% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, The Cooper Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than Glaukos Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Glaukos Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are The Cooper Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.23% -0.76% 17.4% 21.92% 31.82% 32.57%

For the past year Glaukos Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Summary

The Cooper Companies Inc. beats Glaukos Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.