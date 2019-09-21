Comparing of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos Corporation 72 12.79 N/A -0.33 0.00 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8% ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -337.1% -240%

Liquidity

Glaukos Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Glaukos Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Glaukos Corporation has an average price target of $71, and a -3.70% downside potential. Competitively the average price target of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is $6, which is potential 284.62% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Glaukos Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Glaukos Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Glaukos Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 3.3% are ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42% ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. -1.32% -9.64% 0% -31.19% -37.24% 0%

Summary

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. Its photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. The company offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions. Its thermo-acoustic technology is being developed to enable clinicians to use their existing ultrasound equipment to visualize tissue function, composition, and monitor various therapeutic interventions at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.