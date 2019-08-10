Comparing of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI)

This is a contrast between Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos Corporation 72 11.01 N/A -0.33 0.00 Atrion Corporation 834 8.90 N/A 18.93 40.64

Table 1 highlights Glaukos Corporation and Atrion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8% Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3%

Risk & Volatility

Glaukos Corporation has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Atrion Corporation’s 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.25 beta.

Liquidity

Glaukos Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Atrion Corporation which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Atrion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Glaukos Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Glaukos Corporation and Atrion Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Atrion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Glaukos Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 18.09% and an $74.75 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Glaukos Corporation and Atrion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 65% respectively. 0.8% are Glaukos Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Atrion Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42% Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83%

For the past year Glaukos Corporation has stronger performance than Atrion Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Atrion Corporation beats Glaukos Corporation.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.