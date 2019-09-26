Comparing of Gladstone Land Corporation (LANDP) and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP) and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have been rivals in the REIT – Industrial for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 26 7.32 N/A 0.12 207.26 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 97 44.52 N/A 0.95 110.77

Demonstrates Gladstone Land Corporation and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Gladstone Land Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Gladstone Land Corporation is presently more expensive than Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP) and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 0.00% 4.2% 3.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Land Corporation and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.52% and 58.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -0.23% -0.66% -0.43% 1.52% 0.39% 0.9% Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 0.71% -15.48% 23.27% 72.38% 229.6% 132.8%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Gladstone Land Corporation.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.