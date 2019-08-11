Comparing of Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) and Its Peers

We are comparing Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Gladstone Land Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 10% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gladstone Land Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 1.30% 0.40% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Gladstone Land Corporation and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation N/A 12 89.07 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Gladstone Land Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Gladstone Land Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.48 1.79 2.59

With average target price of $15, Gladstone Land Corporation has a potential upside of 28.31%. The competitors have a potential upside of 21.12%. Based on the results shown earlier, Gladstone Land Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gladstone Land Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.77 shows that Gladstone Land Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Gladstone Land Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Gladstone Land Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gladstone Land Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.