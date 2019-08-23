Comparing of Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Both Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 12 7.49 N/A 0.13 89.07 CyrusOne Inc. 58 8.72 N/A 0.45 127.84

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Land Corporation and CyrusOne Inc. CyrusOne Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Gladstone Land Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Land Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than CyrusOne Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.4% CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Land Corporation’s current beta is 0.77 and it happens to be 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CyrusOne Inc. on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gladstone Land Corporation and CyrusOne Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CyrusOne Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The upside potential is 29.20% for Gladstone Land Corporation with average target price of $15. CyrusOne Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62 average target price and a -11.06% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Gladstone Land Corporation looks more robust than CyrusOne Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.6% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of CyrusOne Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10% are Gladstone Land Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are CyrusOne Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09% CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation was less bullish than CyrusOne Inc.

Summary

CyrusOne Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Gladstone Land Corporation.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.