Comparing of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.05 N/A 2.49 10.27 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.89 N/A 1.00 5.46

In table 1 we can see Gladstone Investment Corporation and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Gladstone Investment Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.31% and 14.19% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.