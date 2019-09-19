Comparing of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.05 N/A 2.49 10.27 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 13.61 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gladstone Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.31% and 58.08%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.