Comparing of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

We will be comparing the differences between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.24 N/A 3.09 8.30 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 88.49 N/A 0.03 60.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and 180 Degree Capital Corp. 180 Degree Capital Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Gladstone Investment Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Gladstone Investment Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 180 Degree Capital Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and 180 Degree Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.31% and 29.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.35% 0.47% 1.23% 1.32% 0.31% 2.44% 180 Degree Capital Corp. -1.78% 2.93% 2.21% -6.07% -9.58% 10.57%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.