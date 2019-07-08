Comparing of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

As Asset Management companies, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.27 N/A 3.09 8.37 The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.87% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats The Carlyle Group L.P.