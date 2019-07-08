Comparing of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

As Asset Management companies, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|25
|6.27
|N/A
|3.09
|8.37
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Gladstone Investment Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.87% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.45%
|0.93%
|1.63%
|2.53%
|0%
|8.34%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.84%
|3.81%
|7.38%
|9.22%
|1.61%
|17.82%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats The Carlyle Group L.P.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.