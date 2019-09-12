Comparing of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)

Both Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.11 N/A 2.49 10.48 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.49 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Investment Corporation is currently more affordable than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 1.87% and 62.13% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust