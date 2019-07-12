Comparing of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.24 N/A 3.09 8.37 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.13 N/A 0.79 13.21

In table 1 we can see Gladstone Investment Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Gladstone Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.87% and 10.68% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.