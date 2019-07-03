Comparing of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

This is a contrast between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.25 N/A 3.09 8.37 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.34 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and CM Finance Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.85% of CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34% CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats CM Finance Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.