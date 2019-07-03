Comparing of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

This is a contrast between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|25
|6.25
|N/A
|3.09
|8.37
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.34
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and CM Finance Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.85% of CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.45%
|0.93%
|1.63%
|2.53%
|0%
|8.34%
|CM Finance Inc.
|1.37%
|0.54%
|-4.77%
|-9.16%
|-15.54%
|18.24%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats CM Finance Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
