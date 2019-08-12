Comparing of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.06 N/A 0.03 837.77 STORE Capital Corporation 33 13.87 N/A 0.84 40.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. STORE Capital Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is currently more expensive than STORE Capital Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Commercial Corporation and STORE Capital Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and STORE Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of STORE Capital Corporation is $36, which is potential -0.74% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and STORE Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of STORE Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47% STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has weaker performance than STORE Capital Corporation

Summary

STORE Capital Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.