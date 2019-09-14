Comparing of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP) and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.16 N/A 0.03 837.77 CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.11 N/A 1.44 11.80

Demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and CoreCivic Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. CoreCivic Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than CoreCivic Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Commercial Corporation and CoreCivic Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Commercial Corporation and CoreCivic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.7% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of CoreCivic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47% CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation had bullish trend while CoreCivic Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats CoreCivic Inc.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.