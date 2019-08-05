Comparing of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 6.02 N/A 0.03 837.77 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 17 11.54 N/A 0.27 60.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.7% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47% AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.99% 3.28% -4.33% -8.65% -15.8% 2.7%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. The company also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity. In addition, its other real estate-related assets and financial assets investments include first or second lien loans, subordinate interests in first mortgages, and mezzanine financing secured by interests in commercial real estate, as well as bridge loans to be used in the acquisition, construction, or redevelopment of a property; other real estate structured finance products, mortgage servicing rights, real estate-related loans and securities, and other financial assets; and investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes, such as small balance commercial mortgages, aircraft, automobiles, credit cards, equipment, manufactured housing, franchises, recreational vehicles, and student loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.