Comparing of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODO) and Its Competitors

As REIT – Diversified company, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|6.58%
|9.71%
|2.68%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|N/A
|27
|843.75
|Industry Average
|40.79M
|620.19M
|99.08
Gladstone Commercial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.42
|1.77
|2.63
The rivals have a potential upside of 21.29%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|1.35%
|1.6%
|3.52%
|2.12%
|3.57%
|6.13%
|Industry Average
|2.20%
|5.10%
|9.30%
|13.44%
|16.20%
|20.17%
For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Dividends
Gladstone Commercial Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s competitors beat Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.
