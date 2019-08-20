Comparing of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODO) and Its Competitors

As REIT – Diversified company, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation N/A 27 843.75 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Gladstone Commercial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.77 2.63

The rivals have a potential upside of 21.29%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.35% 1.6% 3.52% 2.12% 3.57% 6.13% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Gladstone Commercial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s competitors beat Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.