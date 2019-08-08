Comparing of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 21 6.34 N/A 0.03 664.38 Power REIT 6 8.58 N/A 0.29 30.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Power REIT. Power REIT seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Power REIT’s 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.06 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Power REIT’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Power REIT has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.1% and 14.2%. 0.2% are Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 26.6% are Power REIT’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.14% -0.09% -4.75% 7.43% 9.25% 18.64% Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has weaker performance than Power REIT

Summary

Power REIT beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.