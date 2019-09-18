Comparing of Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

This is a contrast between Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.44 N/A 0.28 92.04 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gladstone Capital Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares and 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.