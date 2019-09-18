Comparing of Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

This is a contrast between Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.44
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gladstone Capital Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares and 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Summary
Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
