Comparing of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO)

This is a contrast between Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.77 N/A 0.34 24.50 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 32 3.10 N/A 0.48 71.01

Table 1 highlights Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Zayo Group Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 4.9% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has a 0.77 beta and it is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $35.5, with potential upside of 4.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.7% and 94.7%. Insiders held 13.2% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares. Competitively, Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68%

For the past year Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. had bearish trend while Zayo Group Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.