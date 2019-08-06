Comparing of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.88 N/A 0.34 24.50 Juniper Networks Inc. 27 1.94 N/A 1.61 16.76

Demonstrates Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Juniper Networks Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Juniper Networks Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Juniper Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Juniper Networks Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 4.9% Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 12% 6.1%

Volatility & Risk

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Juniper Networks Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Juniper Networks Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Juniper Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Juniper Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, Juniper Networks Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential downside is -0.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.7% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96% of Juniper Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.2% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06% Juniper Networks Inc. -0.48% 0.33% -2.77% 4.61% 2.74% 0.41%

For the past year Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has -9.06% weaker performance while Juniper Networks Inc. has 0.41% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Juniper Networks Inc. beats Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.