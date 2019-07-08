Comparing of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.76 N/A 0.33 26.34 Calix Inc. 8 0.84 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Calix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Calix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8% 4.8% Calix Inc. 0.00% -11.9% -5.7%

Risk and Volatility

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s current beta is 0.59 and it happens to be 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Calix Inc.’s beta is 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Its rival Calix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Calix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.7% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares and 64.6% of Calix Inc. shares. 13.2% are Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Calix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -3% 2.71% -1.36% -18.81% 11.51% -4.8% Calix Inc. -5.8% -0.3% -14.94% -35.09% 6.56% -31.69%

For the past year Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Calix Inc.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Calix Inc.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.