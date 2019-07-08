Comparing of Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) and Its Rivals

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) is a company in the Steel & Iron industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.11% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Gibraltar Industries Inc. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 19.74% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gibraltar Industries Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibraltar Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.50% 6.20% Industry Average 5.61% 23.99% 6.76%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Gibraltar Industries Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gibraltar Industries Inc. N/A 38 19.72 Industry Average 434.55M 7.75B 8.60

Gibraltar Industries Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Gibraltar Industries Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Gibraltar Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibraltar Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.33 1.50 2.52

As a group, Steel & Iron companies have a potential upside of 41.24%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gibraltar Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gibraltar Industries Inc. -0.64% -8.38% -0.61% 11.87% 3.76% 5.39% Industry Average 6.02% 11.80% 14.23% 14.09% 17.14% 13.20%

For the past year Gibraltar Industries Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Gibraltar Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.83 and has 1.39 Quick Ratio. Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gibraltar Industries Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Gibraltar Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s rivals are 51.43% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Dividends

Gibraltar Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s peers beat Gibraltar Industries Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; postal and parcel storage products, including single mailboxes, cluster boxes for multi-unit housing, and package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, roof top safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and solar-powered ventilation products, as well as adhesive roofing application products. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment offers expanded and perforated metals used in walkways, catwalks, architectural facades, perimeter security barriers, shelving, and other applications; fiberglass grating used in high strength, light weight, low maintenance, corrosion resistance, and non-conductivity areas; and expansion joint systems, bearing assemblies, and pavement sealing systems used in bridges, elevated highways, airport runways, and rail crossings. This segment also provides architectural facades for buildings; and perimeter security barriers for protecting critical infrastructure. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment designs and provides engineered solutions for solar racking systems and greenhouse structures. The company markets its products through sales personnel and outside sales representatives. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.