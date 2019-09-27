Comparing of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Since Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 -0.67 187.74M -0.16 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. N/A -0.01 60.55M -0.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Geron Corporation and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Geron Corporation and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 13,401,384,824.04% -16.9% -16.3% Sierra Oncology Inc. 13,792,710,706.15% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk & Volatility

Geron Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.55 beta. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is 13.1. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Geron Corporation and Sierra Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 182.31% and an $3.67 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares and 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.