Comparing of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 322.06 N/A -0.16 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Geron Corporation and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Geron Corporation and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Geron Corporation and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 151.80% at a $3.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 52.6% respectively. About 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 79% stronger performance while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -43.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.