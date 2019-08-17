Comparing of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN)

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 380.63 N/A -0.16 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Geron Corporation and Prana Biotechnology Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 148.23% at a $3.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.