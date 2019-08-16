Comparing of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 375.23 N/A -0.16 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Geron Corporation and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Geron Corporation and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18.6 Current Ratio and a 18.6 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Geron Corporation and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Geron Corporation’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 115.83%. Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $27.25, while its potential upside is 56.79%. The data provided earlier shows that Geron Corporation appears more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares and 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Geron Corporation has stronger performance than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.