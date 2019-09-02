Comparing of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 375.25 N/A -0.16 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 81.49 N/A -2.11 0.00

Demonstrates Geron Corporation and Cue Biopharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Geron Corporation and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Cue Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Geron Corporation and Cue Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 150.00% at a $3.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 21.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Geron Corporation was less bullish than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.