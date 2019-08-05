Comparing of Geron Corporation (GERN) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 304.65 N/A -0.16 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 9 356.20 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Geron Corporation and CorMedix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Geron Corporation and CorMedix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Risk & Volatility

Geron Corporation has a beta of 2.55 and its 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CorMedix Inc. has a 2.93 beta and it is 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation. Its rival CorMedix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Geron Corporation and CorMedix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Geron Corporation is $3.5, with potential upside of 204.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Geron Corporation and CorMedix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 16.8%. 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Geron Corporation was less bullish than CorMedix Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.