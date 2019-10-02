Comparing of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

We are contrasting Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 -0.70 187.74M -0.16 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 21 0.69 59.66M -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Geron Corporation and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 13,314,893,617.02% -16.9% -16.3% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 287,241,213.29% 0% -120.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.55 shows that Geron Corporation is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 205.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Geron Corporation and Coherus BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 151.37% and an $3.67 consensus target price. Coherus BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33.67 consensus target price and a 67.51% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Geron Corporation has weaker performance than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Geron Corporation beats Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.