Comparing of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 322.06 N/A -0.16 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 11.75 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Geron Corporation and Cerecor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Geron Corporation has a 2.9 beta, while its volatility is 190.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Geron Corporation and Cerecor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 151.80% at a $3.5 consensus target price. Cerecor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus target price and a 98.49% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Geron Corporation appears more favorable than Cerecor Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Geron Corporation and Cerecor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 51.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Geron Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Cerecor Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.