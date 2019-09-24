Comparing of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 383.32 N/A -0.16 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.77 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Geron Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Volatility and Risk

Geron Corporation’s 2.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 155.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Geron Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation has a 158.45% upside potential and an average price target of $3.67. On the other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s potential upside is 73.31% and its average price target is $10. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Geron Corporation seems more appealing than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Geron Corporation has weaker performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Geron Corporation beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.