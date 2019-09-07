Comparing of Geron Corporation (GERN) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

We will be comparing the differences between Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 377.93 N/A -0.16 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3 18.06 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Geron Corporation and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Geron Corporation and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Geron Corporation and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 162.14% for Geron Corporation with average target price of $3.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Geron Corporation and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 9.35%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.