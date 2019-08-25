Comparing of German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand German American Bancorp Inc. has 2.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has German American Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.80% 1.40% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares German American Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp Inc. N/A 30 15.15 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

German American Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for German American Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.75 1.40 2.58

As a group, Regional – Midwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 4.33%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of German American Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) German American Bancorp Inc. 3.82% 2.34% 6.09% 8.31% -15.51% 13.61% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year German American Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

German American Bancorp Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.87. Competitively, German American Bancorp Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

German American Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of January 30, 2017, the company operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 1 northern Kentucky County. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.