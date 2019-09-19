Comparing of GeoPark Limited (GPRK) and CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Since GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) and CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark Limited 17 1.76 N/A 1.13 16.92 CNOOC Limited 168 0.00 N/A 17.17 9.63

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GeoPark Limited and CNOOC Limited. CNOOC Limited has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPark Limited. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. GeoPark Limited has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CNOOC Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) and CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark Limited 0.00% 56.4% 8.6% CNOOC Limited 0.00% 13.4% 8.1%

Volatility & Risk

GeoPark Limited’s current beta is 0.63 and it happens to be 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CNOOC Limited has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GeoPark Limited is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, CNOOC Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. CNOOC Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GeoPark Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for GeoPark Limited and CNOOC Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark Limited 0 0 1 3.00 CNOOC Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 36.91% for GeoPark Limited with average price target of $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GeoPark Limited and CNOOC Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 2%. GeoPark Limited’s share held by insiders are 46.62%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GeoPark Limited 5.25% 2.64% 25.49% 12.06% -9.46% 37.84% CNOOC Limited -1.12% -5.03% -7.77% 0.12% -0.65% 8.45%

For the past year GeoPark Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than CNOOC Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors GeoPark Limited beats CNOOC Limited.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2016, the company had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 73.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.