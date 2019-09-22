Comparing of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) and GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)

Since Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) and GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) are part of the Life Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genworth Financial Inc. 4 0.26 N/A 0.33 11.98 GWG Holdings Inc. 11 35.42 N/A -20.63 0.00

Demonstrates Genworth Financial Inc. and GWG Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Genworth Financial Inc. and GWG Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genworth Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.2% GWG Holdings Inc. 0.00% 464.8% -11.9%

Volatility & Risk

Genworth Financial Inc. has a beta of 1.73 and its 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. GWG Holdings Inc. has a 0.1 beta and it is 90.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68% of Genworth Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.3% of GWG Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Genworth Financial Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of GWG Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genworth Financial Inc. -1.48% 8.42% 4.72% -15.82% -12.88% -14.38% GWG Holdings Inc. 6.37% 42.33% -9.27% 24.97% 125.69% 22.99%

For the past year Genworth Financial Inc. has -14.38% weaker performance while GWG Holdings Inc. has 22.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors GWG Holdings Inc. beats Genworth Financial Inc.

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insure prime-based and individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Canada Mortgage Insurance segment provides flow mortgage insurance; and bulk mortgage insurance products and services that aid in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets, as well as helps lenders manage capital and risk in Canada. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance, as well as bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets in Australia. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products, as well as service traditional life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment covers non-strategic products, which primarily include variable annuity, variable life insurance, institutional, corporate-owned life insurance, and accident and health insurance products. This segmentÂ’s institutional products include funding agreements, funding agreements backing notes, and guaranteed investment contracts. It distributes its products and services primarily through appointed independent producers and employer groups. Genworth Financial, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program. It has developed a suite of options for the life insurance secondary market called LifeCare Xchange (LCX), which provides seniors with the exchange value of their life insurance policies they can apply to long-term care and other post-retirement needs. The company also focuses on applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to disrupt traditional life insurance underwriting practices. In addition, it provides secured loans to merchant cash advance funders, as well as merchant cash advances directly to small businesses. GWG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.