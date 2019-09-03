Comparing of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) and Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME)

This is a contrast between Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) and Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Life Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genworth Financial Inc. 4 0.26 N/A 0.33 11.98 Atlantic American Corporation 2 0.27 N/A 0.38 6.23

Table 1 highlights Genworth Financial Inc. and Atlantic American Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Atlantic American Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genworth Financial Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Genworth Financial Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Atlantic American Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genworth Financial Inc. and Atlantic American Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genworth Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.2% Atlantic American Corporation 0.00% 7.8% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.73 beta indicates that Genworth Financial Inc. is 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atlantic American Corporation’s beta is 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68% of Genworth Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.3% of Atlantic American Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Genworth Financial Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Atlantic American Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genworth Financial Inc. -1.48% 8.42% 4.72% -15.82% -12.88% -14.38% Atlantic American Corporation -5.24% -6.37% -9.27% -2.89% -20.34% -2.44%

For the past year Genworth Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Atlantic American Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Atlantic American Corporation beats Genworth Financial Inc.

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insure prime-based and individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Canada Mortgage Insurance segment provides flow mortgage insurance; and bulk mortgage insurance products and services that aid in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets, as well as helps lenders manage capital and risk in Canada. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance, as well as bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets in Australia. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products, as well as service traditional life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment covers non-strategic products, which primarily include variable annuity, variable life insurance, institutional, corporate-owned life insurance, and accident and health insurance products. This segmentÂ’s institutional products include funding agreements, funding agreements backing notes, and guaranteed investment contracts. It distributes its products and services primarily through appointed independent producers and employer groups. Genworth Financial, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.