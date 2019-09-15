Comparing of Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

As Auto Parts businesses, Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm Incorporated 40 1.40 N/A 1.05 38.89 BorgWarner Inc. 39 0.81 N/A 3.79 9.97

Demonstrates Gentherm Incorporated and BorgWarner Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. BorgWarner Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Gentherm Incorporated. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Gentherm Incorporated’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm Incorporated 0.00% 8% 5.1% BorgWarner Inc. 0.00% 18.1% 7.6%

Risk and Volatility

Gentherm Incorporated has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, BorgWarner Inc. has beta of 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Gentherm Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BorgWarner Inc. are 1.7 and 1.3 respectively. Gentherm Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BorgWarner Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Gentherm Incorporated and BorgWarner Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 BorgWarner Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, BorgWarner Inc.’s potential upside is 11.50% and its consensus target price is $44.6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gentherm Incorporated and BorgWarner Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.2%. Gentherm Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of BorgWarner Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gentherm Incorporated -0.9% -2.94% -1.37% -0.92% -6.38% 2.33% BorgWarner Inc. -11.02% -9.89% -7.92% -6.62% -17.03% 8.81%

For the past year Gentherm Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than BorgWarner Inc.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Automotive and Industrial segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles. It also provides emissions systems, including electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers, EGR tubes, and EGR valves; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, and coolant pumps; and glow plugs, diesel cold start systems, and other gasoline ignition technologies. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products, including dual and friction clutch modules, friction and steel plates, transmission bands, torque converter clutches, one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. This segment also offers control products comprising electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; torque management products, such as rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; and starter motors, alternators, and hybrid electric motors. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles consisting of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, such as medium-duty and heavy duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, including agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.