Comparing of Gentex Corporation (GNTX) and Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Both Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Parts industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex Corporation 22 3.76 N/A 1.65 16.66 Adient plc 20 0.14 N/A -16.24 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gentex Corporation and Adient plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex Corporation 0.00% 23.4% 20.7% Adient plc 0.00% -54.1% -13.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gentex Corporation are 4.8 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Adient plc’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Gentex Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adient plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Gentex Corporation and Adient plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Adient plc 1 2 1 2.25

Gentex Corporation’s average price target is $25, while its potential downside is -8.09%. Competitively the average price target of Adient plc is $22.25, which is potential -12.57% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Gentex Corporation is looking more favorable than Adient plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Gentex Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Adient plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Gentex Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Adient plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gentex Corporation 1.18% 12.1% 19.84% 23.24% 19.48% 35.68% Adient plc -4.31% -1.29% 3.17% 22.93% -51.37% 57.7%

For the past year Gentex Corporation has weaker performance than Adient plc

Summary

Gentex Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Adient plc.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The company operates through Seating and Interiors segments. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, and fabric and complete seat systems. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and China. It has collaboration with FCA US LLC to produce seating for the Chrysler Portal concept vehicles. Adient plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.