Comparing of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genprex Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Genprex Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Genprex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Genprex Inc. and XBiotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, XBiotech Inc.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 55.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 51.7%. Competitively, 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Genprex Inc. had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.