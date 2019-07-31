Comparing of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genprex Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genprex Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 22.8 and 22.8. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Genprex Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 2,133.25% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.4% and 23% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.3% of Genprex Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year Genprex Inc. had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genprex Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.