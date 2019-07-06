Comparing of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN)

This is a contrast between Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio of Genprex Inc. is 22.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.8. The Current Ratio of rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Genprex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Roughly 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41%

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.