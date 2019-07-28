Comparing of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Its Competitors

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genprex Inc. has 14.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Genprex Inc. has 5.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Genprex Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.10% -143.10% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Genprex Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Genprex Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

The competitors have a potential upside of 133.00%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Genprex Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has stronger performance than Genprex Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.8 and a Quick Ratio of 22.8. Competitively, Genprex Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genprex Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Genprex Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.