Comparing of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Both Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genprex Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7
|67.63
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Genprex Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
Liquidity
30.5 and 30.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. Its rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Genprex Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Genprex Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $31.8, which is potential 460.85% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Genprex Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 37% respectively. Insiders held roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Genprex Inc.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
