Comparing of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Both Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 67.63 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Genprex Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

30.5 and 30.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. Its rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Genprex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Genprex Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $31.8, which is potential 460.85% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 37% respectively. Insiders held roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Genprex Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.